Tech Review reports on a study of the energy (carbon) costs of training an AI to do natural language processing and compares to the lifecycle costs of cars,
In a new paper, researchers at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, performed a life cycle assessment for training several common large AI models. They found that the process can emit more than 626,000 pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent—nearly five times the lifetime emissions of the average American car (and that includes manufacture of the car itself).
It’s a jarring quantification of something AI researchers have suspected for a long time. “While probably many of us have thought of this in an abstract, vague level, the figures really show the magnitude of the problem,” says Carlos Gómez-Rodríguez, a computer scientist at the University of A Coruña in Spain, who was not involved in the research. “Neither I nor other researchers I’ve discussed them with thought the environmental impact was that substantial.”
In the grand scheme of things, five cars out of the millions made every year isn't a very big deal...but your faithful AC would never have guessed that it took anywhere near that much energy.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday June 07, @08:54AM
It's interesting that this was a blind spot for so many people who are stereotypically very detail-oriented. I suspect the people who design PC power supplies already knew this, though.