Finally, the FCC has stopped teasing America and passed a plan to limit robocalling to our mobile phones.

The decision will allow mobile networks to block calls based on "reasonable call analytics" – in other words, identifying unusual call patterns – as well as provide a contacts-only whitelist. A related notice will see mobile carrier[s] add a caller ID authentication system called SHAKEN/STIR before the end of the year. And the FCC will look[sic] a new "safe harbor" provision that means mobile companies can block spoofed calls.

While none of the aspects of the measure are new or innovative, making them legal is a big step. Unfortunately, the measure comes with a catch.

The FCC has purposefully left the way open for cellular operators to charge for its "service."

According to FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement (pdf):

As far as this new blocking technology goes, so far, so good. But there is one devastating problem with our approach. There is nothing in our decision today that prevents carriers from charging consumers for this blocking technology to stop robocalls [...]I think robocall solutions should be free to consumers. Full stop. I do not think that this agency should pat itself on the back for its efforts to reduce robocalls and then tell consumers to pay up. They are already paying the price—in scams flooding our phone lines; wasted time responding to false and fraudulent calls offering us what we did not ask for, do not want, and do not need; and a growing distrust in our most basic communications."

Expect to see carriers add additional fees to the list of unavoidable charges currently on your bills which include: