Cosmic Bridge of Radio Waves Connects Two Galaxy Clusters

posted by takyon on Friday June 07, @11:45AM   Printer-friendly
from the effing-long-bridge-to-sell dept.
Science

c0lo writes:

Cosmic bridge of radio waves provides first evidence of magnetic fields between galaxy clusters

Astrophysicists have discovered a giant ridge of plasma emitting radio waves that connects two galaxy clusters 10 million light years apart.

This cosmic bridge provides the first direct evidence of magnetic fields between galaxy clusters, astrophysicists report today in the journal Science.

"Typically, we observe emissions related to this mechanism within individual galaxies, and even in galaxy clusters, but radio emissions connecting clusters has never been observed before," said the study's lead author Federica Govoni from the National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF).

Also at Science News, Astronomy Magazine, and Space.com.

A radio ridge connecting two galaxy clusters in a filament of the cosmic web (DOI: 10.1126/science.aat7500) (DX)

