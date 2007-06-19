As Previously Covered the NASA's Mars 2020 Rover mission will include a helicopter drone designed to work in the thin Martian atmosphere. Testing of the copter has now entered its final phase.

While the Mars Copter is just a technology demonstrator and will carry no science instruments, it will have an onboard high resolution camera and will be controlled from Earth with communications relayed through the Rover at a rate of 250kb/s at distances up to 1000 meters.

"We expect to complete our final tests and refinements and deliver the helicopter to the High Bay 1 clean room for integration with the rover sometime this summer," said Aung, "but we will never really be done with testing the helicopter until we fly at Mars." The Mars Helicopter will launch with the Mars 2020 rover on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket in July 2020 from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. When it lands in Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021, the rover will also be the first spacecraft in the history of planetary exploration with the ability to accurately retarget its point of touchdown during the landing sequence.

The 4 lb (1.8 kg) Linux based drone has a body about the size of a softball. It will be run on lithium-ion batteries charged via solar panels and is constructed of lightweight materials - carbon fiber, aircraft aluminum, silicon, copper, foil, and aerogel.

The helicopter's twin blades will whirl at about 10 times the rate of a helicopter's blades on Earth — at 3,000 rpm — to stay aloft in Mars' thin atmosphere.

The demonstrator is expected to make as many as five flights before being retired.