How about a bit of good news? It looks like the controversial provision in the Taxpayer First Act that would have prevented the Internal Revenue Service from directly competing with filing services offered through the Free File Program will no longer be part of the bill.

The provision in question aimed to make permanent the government’s deal with tax filing services like H&R Block and TurboTax through the Free File Program, which should, though it evidently doesn’t, make filing through major tax services free and accessible to American taxpayers who make less than $66,000. But Politico reported Wednesday that a revised version of the Taxpayer First Act sans the provision would be introduced this week and passed as soon as next week. ProPublica reported Thursday that it confirmed the news with an unidentified House Republican staffer.