How about a bit of good news? It looks like the controversial provision in the Taxpayer First Act that would have prevented the Internal Revenue Service from directly competing with filing services offered through the Free File Program will no longer be part of the bill.
The provision in question aimed to make permanent the government’s deal with tax filing services like H&R Block and TurboTax through the Free File Program, which should, though it evidently doesn’t, make filing through major tax services free and accessible to American taxpayers who make less than $66,000. But Politico reported Wednesday that a revised version of the Taxpayer First Act sans the provision would be introduced this week and passed as soon as next week. ProPublica reported Thursday that it confirmed the news with an unidentified House Republican staffer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 07, @08:07PM
Having the Government involved will certainly not result in this becoming a pork project that works about as well as any other government-designed-and-run IT initiative! Certainly not! Look at the wonderful history government has in rolling its own software! There's erm... erm.... somebody help me out here?
And if you're making more than $66,000 per year, acting as a contractor, or have anything beyond a plain vanilla 1040, damn skippy you can pay for your own tax software. $90 for HR Block and $119 for TurboTax small business versions of the software. Can't afford that you shouldn't be in business, even as an Uber driver.
Oh, and TurboTax pretty much debunked that clickbaity story that was fire and fury signifying nothing on not finding the free filing services when the IRS already has goddamned pages showing you where to go to get the free versions [irs.gov]. We even talked about it here on Soylent. Go look it up.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday June 07, @08:09PM
It's a shit thing to not be able to see which fucks voted against this.
Voice voting doesn't even make sense when we could have electronic voting anyways. Just as fast, less prone to bullshit, keeps everything on record.
I understand that while "Keeps everything on record" is a universally good thing for literally every american citizen, it's bad for corrupt politicians and will never be mandatory.