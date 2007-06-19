from the competition-builds-character dept.
The games children play in schoolyards are famously horrible, if you stop and think about them.
Tag, for example, singles out one poor participant, often the slowest child, as the dehumanized "It," who runs vainly in pursuit of the quicker ones. Capture the Flag is nakedly militaristic. British Bulldog has obvious jingoistic colonial themes. Red Ass, known in America as Butts Up, involves deliberate imposition of corporal punishment on losers.
But none rouse the passions of reform-minded educational progressives quite like dodgeball, the team sport in which players throw balls at each other, trying to hit their competitors and banish them to the sidelines of shame.
When the Canadian Society for the Study of Education meets in Vancouver at the Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences, a trio of education theorists will argue that dodgeball is not only problematic, in the modern sense of displaying hierarchies of privilege based on athletic skill, but that it is outright "miseducative."
https://nationalpost.com/news/dodgeball-isnt-just-problematic-its-an-unethical-tool-of-oppression-researchers
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 08, @03:55AM (1 child)
The worm has turned. Oh yes, It has turned...
Muhhahahahahahah!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 08, @04:21AM
Did I forget to mention that there's nothing that I love more than stomping some self aggrandizing blowhards's ass in mid pontification?
Yeah, that. :)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday June 08, @04:05AM (1 child)
Pussies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 08, @04:11AM
Yes, they are pussies. Thank you for that TMB!
As was I at one low point in my life. But no more! Dodgeball is nothing! Now, those who know what the fuck is what and where the knobs are, have control!
Muuuhahahahahahaha!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 08, @04:19AM
This is one more step in the ongoing feminization of Western society.
It's a bizarre phenomenon. Canada is totally gone at this point. It seems the closer to the North Pole you are, the worse this shit gets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 08, @04:22AM (2 children)
All these experts always tackling the low importance issues of society... come back when you discover how to detect the sociopaths [wikipedia.org]. Bonus points for also developing methods to neutralize them effectively; probably the most important part, but we need to detect them first anyhow.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 08, @04:33AM
Your attitude worries me.
Share your entire mental health history, including legal and illegal drug usage. We will then judge your suitability to own firearms.
You have no choice, you begged us for this. We aim to please.
Awwww, hell. We're taking your weapons whether you like it or not. We know what's best for you.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday June 08, @04:49AM
Sociopaths don't need anything done about them. The vast majority of them are functional members of society and you do not have the right to make them think how you believe they should. If it's something they want, fine. You don't get a say in the matter though, Adolph.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday June 08, @04:24AM (1 child)
Instead, I recommend you consume the kindler, gentler, catchier, less profane, more conservation-aware version [youtu.be].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 08, @04:38AM
Fuck that! Red ass works here as well.
(Score: 2) by Fishscene on Saturday June 08, @04:38AM (1 child)
Author of article is a stick in the mud, doesn't know how to have fun (and likely never did - even as a kid), and is now trying to ruin everyone else's fun. Sounds selfish, petty, and typical of someone who has to make trouble where there is none to keep their job.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 08, @04:51AM
It's a chance to point and laugh at a beta male "reporter".
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday June 08, @04:44AM (1 child)
Butts up was a favorite in Jr High in the 70s. Teachers didn't care. Hell, I think the teachers taught us how to play it.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday June 08, @05:01AM
It was still going strong in the 80s as well. Pussies just don't get that competition builds self esteem and determination. Even when you lose you're still better than those who were too scared or lazy to even try.It genuinely makes you a better person by instilling traits that benefit the species. They must, yeah? I mean they're the exact traits that will get a guy laid, so they're the traits women want in us even if a few of them say otherwise. They also hate the shit out of it being instinctual.
(Score: 2) by CZB on Saturday June 08, @04:50AM (1 child)
An alleged expert disparaging the traditional culture of the common people
doesn't sound very democratic. Let the parents and guardians
vote on which games are beneficial. Such things should be a collective decision where
all viewpoints are equally considered. Lets remember that
harm and benefit are subjective value statements - if we go over to the other side of the university,
we learn that value is a subjective emergent element of social associations.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday June 08, @05:03AM
And if you go over to the college's football stadium, you get an entirely different take on the matter.
(Score: 3, Informative) by coolgopher on Saturday June 08, @04:52AM
While I agree with the analysis of the various games, I vehemently disagree that they are miseducative. They are all damn fine examples of how things work in the real world. Not that I think that's good, and I'd like to see society evolve past that, but honestly those games prepare kids for what's to come better in some ways than reams of books.