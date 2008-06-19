from the duke-nukem-forever-never-looked-so-good dept.
On Wednesday, a vague tweet from a Blizzard game developer hinted at a canceled game project that fans would "never see," then announced his departure from the company. As questions started flying over what that game was, Kotaku super-reporter Jason Schreier showed up one day later with the scoop: the canceled game, which had been in development for two years, was a first-person shooter set in the StarCraft universe.
In addition to citing "three people familiar with goings-on," Schreier received a lengthy official response from Blizzard on Thursday that did not deny the game's existence and cancellation. It reads, in part: "As has been the case at Blizzard numerous times in the past, there is always the possibility that we'll make the decision to not move forward on a given project."
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2019/06/report-blizzard-began-making-then-canceled-a-starcraft-first-person-shooter/
They canceled a StarCraft FPS, before it saw the light of day. Yet, they touted a Diablo mobile game out in front of everyone. This isn't the Blizzard it used to be.
The blizzard that used to be would heavily invest in a StarCraft themed game (Ghost) and wait just before release to cancel it because they wanted to poach a handful of devs familiar with 3D tech for their WoW team, after all, can't use a recycled WC3 engine initially designed in 1997 for everything.
Why settle on knockoffs?
