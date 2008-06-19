from the skynet? dept.
Manuel Ricardo Torres Soriano, professor from the Politic Sciences, Public Law and Administration Department at Universidad Pablo de Olavide, who specializes in jihadist terrorism analysis, insurgent forces and radical movements, has published an article titled "Five terrorist dystopias," together with the University of Barcelona's professor Mario Toboso Buezo. The report aims to determine what will be the leading motivation for terrorism by the year 2040? Investigators single out technophobia as a leading cause for terrorism in the future.
The study has been published in the International Journal of Intelligence, Security and Public Affairs, and sets out a methodology based on the analysis of scenarios through the narrative description of five possibilities that consider the interaction of five trends: the technological advances of biomedicine, the emergence of new ideologies, climate change, structural unemployment caused by complete automation, and the constant growth of the cities.
What will be the motivation for terrorism by 2040?
How much should we believe their premise that technophobia will be the major cause of terrorism after 20 years?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday June 08, @11:03AM
With people living potentially forever using anti-aging therapies, designer babies including ones created with gay parents or no parents, more comprehensive sex change operations (including gene therapy, organs grown from cells, etc.), and possibly artificially intelligent life forms ("strong AI"), there will be plenty for the god-fearing to rail against. They could easily adopt a position that people who are on the path to busting past age 120 while being indistinguishable from 40-year-olds have turned into soulless demons and targets for killing.
"Structural unemployment caused by complete automation" is a good reason, and even if we do adopt a UBI #Yang2020, it could mean that lots of frustrated, unemployed, but sufficiently funded men have the free time and energy to create and obtain bombs and guns, which they will use against the enemies of G-Man Christ.
The discovery of alien life is another good one. It doesn't have to be a Dyson swarm discovery or an alien spacecraft landing on the White House lawn. Just atmospheric spectroscopy data and direct imaging confirming a vegetation analogue on some exoplanet will do. That will cause a resurgence in UFO/alien cults. Imagine how many Heaven's Gates will pop up after NASA announces the discovery of alien life, something that could happen by the 2030s.
There was some [wired.com] reporting [theguardian.com] on anti-nano/biotech eco-luddite terrorism in Mexico a few years ago. I'm not sure if that has gone anywhere since 2013 but you could expect to see more of that as those kinds of technologies make a bigger impact on people's lives.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Saturday June 08, @11:05AM
