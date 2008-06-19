Manuel Ricardo Torres Soriano, professor from the Politic Sciences, Public Law and Administration Department at Universidad Pablo de Olavide, who specializes in jihadist terrorism analysis, insurgent forces and radical movements, has published an article titled "Five terrorist dystopias," together with the University of Barcelona's professor Mario Toboso Buezo. The report aims to determine what will be the leading motivation for terrorism by the year 2040? Investigators single out technophobia as a leading cause for terrorism in the future.

The study has been published in the International Journal of Intelligence, Security and Public Affairs, and sets out a methodology based on the analysis of scenarios through the narrative description of five possibilities that consider the interaction of five trends: the technological advances of biomedicine, the emergence of new ideologies, climate change, structural unemployment caused by complete automation, and the constant growth of the cities.