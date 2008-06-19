Where humans have the money, we sometimes build storm defenses like seawalls to protect our coastal cities. But coastal development can often destroy natural defenses like coastal marshes or mangrove swamps. These ecosystems dampen waves and reduce storm surge flooding, and mangroves can even reduce wind speeds.

The protections provided by coastal ecosystem services are typically estimated by carefully looking at a single area or event. A new study led by East Carolina University's Jacob Hochard took another tack, comparing the economic impacts of tropical cyclones around the world with satellite data.

[...] Measuring economic activity requires a little more ingenuity, as you can't just look at reported statistics for many of these countries. Fortunately, the intensity of nighttime lighting in any location is easily determined from space and has been shown to be a reliable indicator of economic activity. Basically, if an area is doing well economically, there will be more lights on at night there.

To find out how well mangrove swamps protect nearby communities, the researchers measured the change in lighting for the years after a tropical cyclone made landfall. They compared communities with the average mangrove extent and above-average communities at the 68th percentile (one standard deviation above the mean). Instead of about 6 meters of mangrove buffer, these communities had about 25 meters of mangrove.

[...] The researchers made sure that they weren't mistaking causation for mere correlation—like the economic recovery after a storm involving more clearing of mangroves if the economic damage was greater. But an interesting possibility they couldn't evaluate is that the presence of more extensive mangroves might make recovery seem like a safer investment. It could be that given the choice between a community that seems unprotected from future storms and one that has a good mangrove buffer, more post-disaster money might flow into the latter—a case of "perception is reality" on top of the physical reality of storm waves coming through the trees.