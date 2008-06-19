Have you ever been so desperate for something from the local shop that you would send an army down the street to go get it? Well, that's what it looks like is happening right now in Australian. Three Chinese warships snuck into the country to make off with dozens of tins of powdered milk. This Chinese mission was so top secret NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian was not aware that the Chinese warships planned to enter an Australian port. Given the high prices Australian canned milk powder can fetch this shopping trip on the way home is not very surprising. When the warships arrives much speculation was had as to the motives for this visit most notably that this was a show of power by the Chinese government. The number of local Chinese residents who showed up to welcome the warships when they arrived when no one else knew they were coming underlines what the warships actually came to Australia for - Profit.

Why don't they order online like everyone else?