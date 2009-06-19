Stories
Barnes & Noble set to be Sold to Elliott Management for about $683 Million

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday June 09, @10:29AM
Barnes & Noble Set To Be Sold To Elliott Management For About $683 Million

Just about eight months after Barnes & Noble revealed it was exploring a possible sale, the embattled bookseller has settled on a buyer.

The mega-chain, which boasts 627 locations across the U.S., announced Friday that the Elliott Management Corp. has agreed to buy Barnes & Noble for about $683 million — a price tag that includes the bookseller's debt, which Elliott will take on as part of the deal.

The move marks Elliott's second major splash in the world of books in the span of a year. Last June the New York-based hedge fund acquired Waterstones, which, with more than 280 bookshops, is the largest retail bookseller in the U.K.

Now, Elliott is set to own the largest bookseller in the U.S., too.

