A veteran Fortune 500 company has plugged a data leak which exposed 264GB in client and business data to the public.

Tech Data, an IT infrastructure company with over 45 years in the business and $37.2 billion in sales for the 2019 fiscal year, was the source of the leak, vpnMentor researchers Noam Rotem and Ran Locar said in a blog post on Thursday.

According to the team, a log management server was leaking system-wide information. After discovering the server through vpnMentor's web mapping project, the company took a sample of the leaked information, which was "a serious leak as far as we could see."

"With a simple search of the exposed database, our researchers were able to find the payment information, PII, and full company and account details for end-users and managed service providers (MSPs) -- including for a criminal defense attorney, a utilities service provider, and more," vpnMentor says.

Private API keys, bank and payment information, usernames and unencrypted passwords, and process information relating to Tech Data clients' internal systems and SAP builds were exposed.

In addition, the Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of employees was available, including their full names, job titles, email addresses, physical addresses, as well as telephone and fax numbers.

Reseller contact and invoice data, payment and credit card information, and internal security logs were also leaked.

Due to the 264GB size of the database, only a small sample was taken, and so other forms of information may have also been made public.

"There were enough details in this leak wherein a nefarious party could easily access users' accounts -- and possibly gain access to the associated permissions for said accounts," the researchers said.