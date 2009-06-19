The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sued Kik Interactive Inc, alleging the Canada-based chat platform conducted an illegal $100 million securities offering of digital tokens.

The SEC says that Kik sold digital tokens to US investors without registering the initial coin offering (ICO) -- a requirement under US securities laws.

An ICO is a form of crowdfunding that can be a source of capital for startups without the need for angel investors, banks, or traditional funding rounds. In return for investor cash, the organisations involved offer virtual coins and the transaction is recorded, typically, on a blockchain.

The Kin token was sold in 2017 and was marketed as an investment opportunity, the SEC alleges.

The SEC further alleges the ICO followed Kik losing money "for years" on its sole product, an online messaging application. The SEC's complaint alleges Kik's management predicted internally that it would run out of money in 2017.

[...] Kik raised more than $55 million from US investors, according to the SEC, and its complaint alleges that Kin tokens traded recently at about half of the value that public investors paid in the offering.

"By selling $100 million in securities without registering the offers or sales, we allege that Kik deprived investors of information to which they were legally entitled, and prevented investors from making informed investment decisions," Co-Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement Steven Peikin said.

[...] In responding to the SEC action, Kik CEO Ted Livingston said he expects Kin's "momentum" to grow and that his company is going to fight the claims.

"We have been expecting this for quite some time, and we welcome the opportunity to fight for the future of crypto in the United States. We hope this case will make it clear that the securities laws should not be applied to a currency used by millions of people in dozens of apps," Livingstone said.