from the poof-and-they're-gone dept.
Submitted via IRC for AnonymousLuser
Cryptocurrency wallet GateHub hacked, nearly $10 million stolen
In a “preliminary statement” published on its blog on Thursday, cryptocurrency wallet service GateHub has warned that over 100 customers have had their ledger wallets hacked and funds stolen.
Dear Valued Customers,
Recently, we have been notified by our customers and community members about funds on their XRP Ledger wallets being stolen and immediately started monitoring network activity and conducted an extensive internal investigation.
Although we have not identified any action or omission by GateHub that may have facilitated or allowed this apparent theft to occur, we apologize deeply to all of our customers for this issue and pledge to get to the bottom of it.
At the moment we estimate that approximately 100 XRP Ledger wallets were compromised. So far it looks like all the victims had their XRP Ledger wallets hosted on GateHub, but we cannot yet rule out that some wallets were not.
GateHub says it has contacted affected users, suggesting that they transfer any existing balances in their Ripple coin (XRP) wallets to a hosted wallet.
Some reports estimate that millions of Ripple coins have been stolen in the heist.
The acknowledgement by GateHub that there appears to have been a serious security breach coincided with the publication of a technical report by GateHub community member Thomas Silkjær.
That report claims 23.2 million Ripple coins (estimated to be worth nearly US $9.7 million) had been stolen from 80-90 GateHub accounts, with just over half of the booty already laundered through exchanges and mixer services.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday June 10, @03:50AM
From TFS:
Translation: It's not our fault, even though we told you that you could trust us. It's not our fault, even though it was our infrastructure that facilitated your money being stolen. We don't know exactly how it happened, but it's definitely not our fault. No hacks were detected, but it couldn't possibly be an inside job. We're really sorry that you lost your money, but since it isn't our fault you're SOL.
What's more, from TFA:
Gosh, I wonder how that could have happened? Authorized requests. Valid access tokens. No evidence of hacking. I wonder who hasn't shown up for work at GateHub recently, or will be resigning to take up residence in their brand new seaside villa in the next couple months?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr