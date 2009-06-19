from the fine-print dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow4463
Why does macOS Catalina use Zsh instead of Bash? Licensing
Yesterday, at its WWDC developer conference, Apple unveiled the latest version of the MacOS operating system. Codenamed Catalina, it's a fairly significant update for the platform, not least because of the changes that have taken place under the hood. Take, for example, the default shell, which has been migrated from Bash to Zsh.
Bash has been the primary macOS shell since OS X 10.2 Jaguar. For almost sixteen years, MacOS developers have used it to write scripts and issue commands to the underlying operating system. It's deeply ingrained in how developers work. So, why the sudden change?
In a word: licensing.
[...] Newer versions of Bash are licensed under the GNU General Public License version 3 – or GPLv3 for short. This comes with several restrictions which could potentially have caused a few headaches for Apple further down the line.
Firstly, the GPLv3 include language that prohibits vendors from using GPL-licensed code on systems that prevent third parties from installing their own software. This controversial practice has a name: Tivoization, after the popular TiVo DVR boxes which are based on the Linux kernel, but only run software with an approved digital signature.
Secondly, the GPLv3 includes an explicit patent license. This can be hard to wrap your head around, but in a nutshell, it means that anyone who licenses code under the GPLv3 also explicitly grants a license to any of the associated patents. This isn't a comprehensive licensing deal; it only applies to the extent required to actually use the code.
[...] These two clauses are likely the reason why Apple's increasingly vary of GPL-licensed software, and is desperately trying to remove it from macOS. Between MacOS 10.5 Leopard and MacOS 10.12 Sierra, the number of GPL-licensed packages that came pre-installed decreased by an insane 66 percent – from 47 to just 16.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 10, @01:37PM (2 children)
Honestly, zsh is superior to bash in many aspects.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 10, @01:50PM (1 child)
That might have been interesting, if you had elaborated on the reasons and the circumstances in which it might be better. It's not to late to do so!
We built the Wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico. That is "We, the People" built the Wall.
(Score: 4, Touché) by RS3 on Monday June 10, @02:15PM
You must be new to Internet discussions. Online, you only need to assert something for it to be true, especially if you post anonymously. And if you respond to the post, you're supposed to keep track of which Anonymous Coward is which, using the same powers and technologies that support the assertions.
Or maybe they're aliens.
Welcome, and enjoy your stay! /s
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 10, @01:53PM
https://www.gnu.org/proprietary/malware-apple#content [gnu.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by loic on Monday June 10, @02:20PM (1 child)
ZSH is definitely the best interactive shell if you own the machine and you are the only user/administrator. In any other case, ie. scripting for enterprise servers, it is bad.
It has great capabilities for scripting but these are offset by the configuration possibilities and you like a programming shell to have nice defaults, not ask user for his preferences. So bash or even raw bourne shell have never been dethroned for real sysadmin scripting, even if python 2.6 is now a great option, with widespread availability.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 10, @02:40PM
Much the reason why DOS batch scripting still happens. PowerHell is taking over slowly.
(Score: 2) by Muad'Dave on Monday June 10, @02:22PM (1 child)
> ... Apple's increasingly vary ...
I think you mean 'wary'.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 10, @02:38PM
Kids these days and their autocorrect...
When I was your age, we always wrote using a heavy dead-tree brick called a dictionnary, in the dark, and without glasses.
Oh, and we always wrote uphill and facing the wind too !
Now get off my lawn !
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday June 10, @02:47PM
Licensing would have had nothing to do with it unless they planned on modifying bash itself, which would be entirely unnecessary except in trivial manners that nobody would care about sharing or not. Also, you can write bash scripts all day long, patent them, slap any license you care to on them, and nobody can say a damned thing about it unless you copied (part of) their script to do it. Since neither assertion had anything to do with the functionality of shell itself and it could have had nothing to do with the scripts, this entire FA is fucking stupid.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce