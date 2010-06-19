from the stuff-it-under-the-mattress dept.
The following 4 stories were submitted via IRC for SoyCow4463
Hackers hid malware in a fake trading app to steal your cryptocurrency
Security researchers have uncovered a knock-off cryptocurrency trading website designed to steal the funds of unwitting victims.
Cybercriminals have created a website that imitates the Cryptohopper cryptocurrency trading platform to distribute malware that could steal personal information, hijack your clipboard, and crypto-jack your system, Bleeping Computer reports. It appears to have helped hackers amass a trove of over $260,000 in various cryptocurrencies.
When users visit the imitation Cryptohopper website, their system will automatically download and execute a file simply called Setup.exe. While on the surface it might appear legitimate, it's actually a Trojan.
Baltimore didn't pay Bitcoin ransom so hackers leaked sensitive data on Twitter
Officials investigating the Bitcoin-fueled ransomware attack that hit Baltimore City last month believe the hackers have leaked government documents on Twitter.
A Twitter account claiming to be owned by the hackers appears to have been used to leak the sensitive documents, The Baltimore Sun reports. The now-suspended account posted a document detailing a woman's medical history last month, and claimed to have numerous other potentially sensitive documents. According to reports, the account has been taunting the city's mayor, Bernard C. "Jack" Young. No personal data has been stolen in the attack, according to a spokesperson from the mayor's office.
That said, the hackers' Twitter account allegedly messaged a Baltimore Sun reporter claiming to have financial documents and citizens' personal information. The supposed hacker threatened to leak the documents to the dark web.
Bitfinex denies role in spooky transfer of $1.37 million in stolen Bitcoin
Bitcoin BTC stolen from Bitfinex in 2016 is on the move. Earlier today, a combined 172.54 BTC ($1.37 million) was mysteriously sent from the hacker's wallets to an unknown address. Bitfinex' marketing director Anneka Dew however told Hard Fork that today's movements had nothing to do with the company at all. The set of five transfers began at approximately 07:00AM UTC, June 7, and was shared by Twitter-based transaction monitor @whale_alert.
Blockchain startup hacked itself to 'save' $13M of its users' cryptocurrency
A blockchain startup hacked its users' wallets to save $13 million in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency from being stolen, ZDNet reports. Security researchers advised the Komodo Platform of a 'backdoor' in Agama, one of its older wallet apps, that would have allowed hackers to siphon any and all digital assets held inside. Before that could happen, devs made use of the the flaw themselvesto extract at-risk cryptocurrency to wallets under their control.
In total, Komodo's team says it 'saved' 96 BTC ($742K) and 8 million Komodo ($11.92M) from potential theft. The controlled funds can be viewed here and here.
Bad actors are said to have smuggled the backdoor into Agama by contributing useful code and updating it to include security vulnerabilities at a later date.
Original Submission #1 Original Submission #2 Original Submission #3 Original Submission #4
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday June 10, @03:19PM (1 child)
Is that John McAfee is not going to sever and eat his own genitalia. Who can get invested in cryptocurrency after that kind of lie.
(Score: 2) by progo on Monday June 10, @03:39PM
> This is because the 2020 U.S. presidential candidate still [38 days ago] stands by his prediction that bitcoin will reach $1,000,000 by the end of next year.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bitcoin-price-hit-1-million-124338517.html [yahoo.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday June 10, @03:53PM
More trustworthy than Baltimore govt.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 10, @04:05PM
After the mining epoch finishes, if someone suddenly steals all the existing bitcoins, the game is all over, isn't it? He could not spend them either, because everyone would knew it is him... The end of bitcoin, as spectacular as it could be.