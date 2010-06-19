Officials investigating the Bitcoin-fueled ransomware attack that hit Baltimore City last month believe the hackers have leaked government documents on Twitter.

A Twitter account claiming to be owned by the hackers appears to have been used to leak the sensitive documents, The Baltimore Sun reports. The now-suspended account posted a document detailing a woman's medical history last month, and claimed to have numerous other potentially sensitive documents. According to reports, the account has been taunting the city's mayor, Bernard C. "Jack" Young. No personal data has been stolen in the attack, according to a spokesperson from the mayor's office.

That said, the hackers' Twitter account allegedly messaged a Baltimore Sun reporter claiming to have financial documents and citizens' personal information. The supposed hacker threatened to leak the documents to the dark web.