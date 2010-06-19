19/06/10/106232 story
posted by chromas on Tuesday June 11, @12:01AM
from the what-a-"bright"-idea! dept.
Yucatán, Mexico is adding a new solar energy production facility which can produce up to 18 megawatts of electricity, serving about 5.3% of the state's households. Additional facilities are on the way, with aims to produce a massive surplus within three or four years.
The San Ignacio solar plant, which covers 66 hectares[*] in the municipality of Progreso, was inaugurated Friday by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal. The Chinese company Jinko Solar invested US $30 million to build the plant.
Energy generated by the plant will be consumed in Progreso and the state capital, Mérida.
[*] 66 hectares is just over 163 acres or just over 1/4 (i.e. 163/640) of a square mile.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 11, @12:14AM (2 children)
If they are financially beholden to the Chinese?
Giving up one master for another does not a free man make.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 11, @12:40AM
Funny! Those were my first thoughts also. We already put the kabash on a big Chinese project in Cancun. We don't want them around. Their gangs will definitely take over if we let them in. We have to tell them their money is welcome, but they are not. They'll just be killing and eating our cats and dogs and spitting on the sidewalks. And they are more arrogant than the damn French! Believe it or not!
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday June 11, @12:57AM
What's the problem here exactly? That's how capitalism works.
Presumably Jinko Solar will charge the locals money to use the electricity, and at some point start making a profit. Or is that a bad thing now?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 11, @12:38AM
Yucatan is both aired and dense forest, mainly flat. It gets but hurricanes.
Those solar panels do not look like it stand up to F3+ hurricane, so what is backup power source? Expeecting a long "cord" from some where else. How will those pole fare?
Knocking out the forest for more area to bigger power plants, great for climate change and eco-support... not.
Now if they, went for all roof top installs in Merida that is good area to cover without taking out more the surrounding growth.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday June 11, @12:51AM
That was their biggest biggest "renewable." And believe me, they had a lot of "renewing" to do when the Hurricanes came. Tremendous amounts of damage there. The wind completely ripped out the Solar Panels from their Solar Farms. And they had no electric for months because of that. Very bad situation and they could have avoided that one very easily. By going with Clean Coal or nuclear. Where it's very easy to store months worth of fuel right at the plant, right on the property. Last month I had the great honor of touring the new Sempra LNG, the Cameron LNG in Hackberry, Louisiana. Great place, great workers. That place is like a work of art -- a real monster. Very friendly people there and they're going to be sending the LNG, the Liquid Natural Gas all over the entire world. And they could send it, very easily to Mexico. Very close to Mexico. When they go over the ocean it's actually much closer than you'd might think. Very clean energy, American energy and it works in the wind, it works in the sun, it works in the dark and when there's no wind. It's 100% just like beautiful Clean Coal & nuclear. The Solar is a totally different story. Mexico is making a big mistake!!!