from the Should-rename-the-park-to-Seymour-Swamp dept.
Researchers Discover Meat-Eating Plant in Ontario, Canada:
Call it the "Little Bog of Horrors." In what is believed to be a first for North America, biologists at the University of Guelph have discovered that meat-eating pitcher plants in Ontario's Algonquin Park wetlands consume not just bugs but also young salamanders.
[...] Pitcher plants growing in wetlands across Canada have long been known to eat creatures—mostly insects and spiders—that fall into their bell-shaped leaves and decompose in rainwater collected there.
But until now, no one had reported this salamander species caught by a pitcher plant in North America, including Canada's oldest provincial park, a popular destination where the plants have been observed for hundreds of years.
[...] In summer 2017, then undergraduate student Teskey Baldwin found a salamander trapped inside a pitcher plant during a U of G field ecology course in the provincial park.
[...] Monitoring pitcher plants around a single pond in the park in fall 2018, the team found almost one in five contained the juvenile amphibians, each about as long as a human finger. Several plants contained more than one captured salamander.
Those observations coincided with "pulses" of young salamanders crawling onto land after changing from their larval state in the pond. Smith said these bog ponds lack fish, making salamanders a key predator and prey species in food webs.
[...] Some trapped salamanders died within three days, while others lived for up to 19 days.
More information: Patrick D. Moldowan et al, Nature's pitfall trap: Salamanders as rich prey for carnivorous plants in a nutrient‐poor northern bog ecosystem, Ecology (2019). DOI: 10.1002/ecy.2770
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 11, @01:52AM (1 child)
In Canada even our plants are genocidal
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 11, @02:06AM
Only thing to do, is burn the swamp down!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 11, @02:10AM (2 children)
I find it hard to believe that NO ONE has ever before witnessed a salamander trapped in one of these flowers. It's not especially hard to believe that the sciency guys never witnessed it, but has anyone asked an aboriginal/Native Canadian/First Nation? Local kids out playing have surely seen it before.
We built the Wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico. That is "We, the People" built the Wall.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday June 11, @02:13AM
Published paper or it didn't happen.
(cf: every aboriginal/native group with oral history traditions)
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by Codesmith on Tuesday June 11, @02:30AM
Algonquin is a huge park, 7,653 km2 (2,955 sq mi). It's quite possible that the lake they were monitoring was nowhere near the roads (there is only one highway through the park) or the the commonly used waterways. Now there is backcountry camping, and the military occasionally goes into the remote parts for adventure training.
I'm mostly impressed that there are ponds without fish, as I know several people who travel to the park every year just for fishing.
Pro utilitate hominum.