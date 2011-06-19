from the Good-Fast-AND-Cheap[er-than-Intel] dept.
At AMD's keynote at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), AMD CEO Lisa Su announced three new "7nm" Navi GPUs and a new CPU.
The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT will have 2560 stream processors (40 compute units) capable of 9.75 TFLOPs of FP32 performance, with 8 GB of 14 Gbps GDDR6 VRAM. The price is $449. The AMD RX 5700 cuts that down to 2304 SPs (36 CUs), 7.9 TFLOPs, at $379. There is a higher clocked "50th anniversary" version of the 5700 XT that offers up to 10.14 teraflops for $499. A teraflop on one of these new cards supposedly means better graphics performance than older Polaris-based GPUs:
Looking at these clockspeed values then, in terms of raw throughput the new card is expected to get between 9 TFLOPs and 9.75 TFLOPs of FP32 compute/shading throughput. This is a decent jump over the Polaris cards, but on the surface it doesn't look like a huge, generational jump, and this is where AMD's RDNA architecture comes in. AMD has made numerous optimizations to improve their GPU utilization – that is, how well they put those FLOPs to good use – so a teraflop on a 5700 card means more than it does on preceding AMD cards. Overall, AMD says that they're getting around 25% more work done per clock on the whole in gaming workloads. So raw specs can be deceiving.
The GPUs do not include real-time raytracing or variable rate pixel shading support. These may appear on a future generation of GPUs. Instead, AMD talked about support for DisplayPort 1.4 with Display Stream Compression, a contrast-enhancing post-processing filter, AMD Radeon Image Sharpening, and a Radeon Anti-lag feature to reduce input lag.
Towards the end of the presentation, AMD revealed the 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X, the company's fully-fledged Ryzen CPU with two 8-core "7nm" Zen 2 chiplets. Compared to the 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X CPU, the 3950X has a slightly higher boost clock and L2 cache, with the same 105 Watt TDP, for $749. This is the full lineup so far:
|CPU
|Cores / Threads
|Frequency
|TDP
|Price
|Ryzen 9 3950X
|16 / 32
|3.5 - 4.7 GHz
|105 W
|$749
|Ryzen 9 3900X
|12 / 24
|3.8 - 4.6 GHz
|105 W
|$499
|Ryzen 7 3800X
|8 / 16
|3.9 - 4.5 GHz
|105 W
|$399
|Ryzen 7 3700X
|8 / 16
|3.6 - 4.4 GHz
|65 W
|$329
|Ryzen 5 3600X
|6 / 12
|3.8 - 4.4 GHz
|95 W
|$249
|Ryzen 5 3600
|6 / 12
|3.6 - 4.2 GHz
|65 W
|$199
Previously: AMD and Intel at Computex 2019: First Ryzen 3000-Series CPUs and Navi GPU Announced
Related Stories
At Computex 2019 in Taipei, AMD CEO Lisa Su gave a keynote presentation announcing the first "7nm" Navi GPU and Ryzen 3000-series CPUs. All of the products will support PCI Express 4.0.
Contrary to recent reports, AMD says that the Navi microarchitecture is not based on Graphics Core Next (GCN), but rather a new "RDNA" macroarchitecture ('R' for Radeon), although the extent of the difference is not clear. There is also no conflict with Nvidia's naming scheme; the 5000-series naming is a reference to the company's 50th anniversary.
AMD claims that Navi GPUs will have 25% better performance/clock and 50% better performance/Watt vs. Vega GPUs. AMD Radeon RX 5700 is the first "7nm" Navi GPU to be announced. It was compared with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070, with the RX 5700 outperforming the RTX 2070 by 10% in the AMD-favorable game Strange Brigade. Pricing and other launch details will be revealed on June 10.
AMD also announced the first five Ryzen 3000-series CPUs, all of which will be released on July 7:
The Ryzen 9 3900X is the only CPU in the list using two core chiplets, each with 6 of 8 cores enabled. AMD has held back on releasing a 16-core monster for now. AMD compared the Ryzen 9 3900X to the $1,189 Intel Core i9-9920X, the Ryzen 7 3800X to the $499 Intel Core i9-9900K, and the Ryzen 7 3700X to the Intel Core i7-9700K, with the AMD chips outperforming the Intel chips in certain single and multi-threaded benchmarks (wait for the reviews before drawing any definitive conclusions). All five of the processors will come with a bundled cooler, as seen in this list.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 11, @05:25AM (1 child)
How does ryzen core performance compare to phenom core? My main rig is still a phenom 6 core box. Give me an excuse to upgrade.
Also, any way to zap the spying engine?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 11, @05:39AM
https://www.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/92tt44/ipc_comparison_30ghz_and_4_cores/ [reddit.com]
There's a gigantic IPC increase. From Excavator to Ryzen 3000, IPC went up like 54% (Zen), 3% (Zen+), and 12-15% (Zen 2).
You get 2 threads per core instead of 1, which may be a benefit.
You could pick up a cheap Ryzen 1000 or Ryzen 2000 CPU + AM4 motherboard, and then have an upgrade path to Ryzen 3000 later if you want. For example, you can find [slickdeals.net] Ryzen 5 1600 for as low as $80, or bundled with a motherboard for $140. Then you can slap in a 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X after a year or two of price declines.
Zap the spy engine by microwaving the CPU for 10 minutes at full power.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 11, @05:47AM
AMD Ryzen 3000 APUs: Up to Vega 11, More MHz, Under $150, Coming July 7th [anandtech.com]
May be of interest, but you can imagine a Zen 2 + Navi version being considerably better next year.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]