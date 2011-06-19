Stories
Top Voting Machine Maker Reverses Position on Election Security, Promises Paper Ballots

posted by martyb on Tuesday June 11, @09:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the sudden-outbreak-of-common-sense dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

Voting machine maker ES&S has said it “will no longer sell” paperless voting machines as the primary device for casting ballots in a jurisdiction.

ES&S chief executive Tom Burt confirmed the news in an op-ed.

TechCrunch understands the decision was made around the time that four senior Democratic lawmakers demanded to know why ES&S, and two other major voting machine makers, were still selling decade-old machines known to contain security flaws.

Burt’s op-ed said voting machines “must have physical paper records of votes” to prevent mistakes or tampering that could lead to improperly cast votes. Sen. Ron Wyden introduced a bill a year ago that would mandate voter-verified paper ballots for all election machines.

The chief executive also called on Congress to pass legislation mandating a stronger election machine testing program.

Burt’s remarks are a sharp turnaround from the company’s position just a year ago, in which the election systems maker drew ire from the security community for denouncing vulnerabilities found by hackers at the annual Defcon conference.

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2019/06/09/voting-machine-maker-election-security/

