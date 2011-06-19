Stories
Mastercard is Using A.I. to Make Online Paying Easier

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday June 11, @03:50PM
Mastercard wants to make paying for items online both a little easier and a little safer — and it’s using some pretty fancy tech to make that happen. The company announced the new Mastercard Digital Wellness program, which is aimed at deploying new standards and implementing a ton of tech to enable businesses to protect their customers’ data.

As part of the new program, Mastercard plans on deploying EMVCo’s (Europay, Mastercard, Visa)  standards, which includes a new click-to-pay checkout system — replacing old key-entry checkout systems and making it much easier to make purchases. The system is compatible across systems, too — it can be used for all kinds of online shopping, multiple devices, and across cards.

"We launched Mastercard Digital Wellness today because we believe that businesses shouldn't have to sacrifice safety or choice as they build the best experiences for their customers," Mastercard executive Jess Turner said in a statement. "Any changes to how we shop online must deliver enhanced levels of security, transparency, and flexibility for everyone"

[...] Of course, just because the new Digital Wellness program is available to merchants, that doesn’t necessarily mean that merchants will actually adopt it.

