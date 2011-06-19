Stories
Got $50 Million for a Vacation? Stay at the International Space Station!

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday June 11, @08:31PM   Printer-friendly
from the out-of-this-world-vacation dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956

NASA will allow private citizens to stay at the International Space Station (ISS) for month-long getaways at a cost of about $35,000 per night, the U.S. space agency said on Friday.

[...] But the ride won't be cheap.

NASA estimated the cost of a flight would be around $50 million per seat. In addition, NASA will charge visitors for food, storage and communication once at the station.

"If you look at the pricing and you add it up, back of a napkin, it would be roughly $35,000 a night, per astronaut," NASA's Chief Financial Officer Jeff DeWit told a news conference in New York.

"But it won't come with any Hilton or Marriott points," DeWit deadpanned.

  • (Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday June 11, @08:55PM

    by Snow (1601) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday June 11, @08:55PM (#854373) Journal

    That's a long time. What would you do for a month? Float around for a bit, look out the window for a few hours, and then what?

    Will you be put to work running experiments? Can you bring a partner and become the first person to officially have sex in space?

    I think a 3 day trip would be lots.

