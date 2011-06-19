from the on-the-road-again dept.
Losing even one in 10 customers would substantially reduce airlines' revenue. They don't make much money on each flight as it is; less income would likely cause them to shrink their service, flying fewer routes less frequently.
The problem wouldn't just be customers who chose not to fly. Some passengers might split trips between self-driving cars and airplanes, which would further reduce airlines' revenue. For instance, a person in Savannah, Georgia, who wants to go to London could choose to change planes in Atlanta—or take a self-driving car to the Atlanta airport, and skip the layover.
These changes could substantially change the aviation industry, with airlines ordering fewer airplanes from manufacturers, airports seeing fewer daily flights and lower revenue from parking lots, and even airport hotels hosting fewer guests. The future of driverless cars is appealing to consumers—which means the future of commercial flight is in danger.
A personal fondling session from a TSA agent named Brad, or 5 hours in your self-driving Mazda that your four-year old smeared peanut butter in?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday June 11, @11:53PM
Well, in between Boeing and Tesla, might as well just drive the vehicle your own damn self, else you perish in a fiery inferno.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday June 11, @11:58PM
If you're going to split the trip, this way you get the best of both worlds. Ahh, the future. And now you have five hours to put some elbow grease into getting that peanut butter out.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Wednesday June 12, @12:12AM
Well due to wonderful customer service, I can shed many crocodile tears over this for the major airline companies.
Now if only I can find a way to get internet service without being forced to use a phone or cable company.