Besides opening a previously unknown side channel that allows attackers to deduce sensitive data, the attack also introduces new ways unprivileged exploit code can cause cryptographic keys or other secret data to load into the select DRAM rows that are susceptible to extraction. By combining the memory massaging techniques with this new side-channel attack, the researchers—from the University of Michigan, Graz University of Technology, and the University of Adelaide and Data61—were able to extract an RSA 2048-bit signing key from an OpenSSH server using only user-level permissions. In a research paper published on Tuesday, the researchers wrote:

Previous research mostly considers Rowhammer as a threat to data integrity, allowing an unprivileged attacker to modify data without accessing it. With RAMBleed, however, we show that Rowhammer effects also have implications on data confidentiality, allowing an unprivileged attacker to leverage Rowhammer-induced bit flips in order to read the value of neighboring bits. Furthermore, as not every bit in DRAM can be flipped via Rowhammer, we also present novel memory massaging techniques that aim to locate and subsequently exploit Rowhammer flippable bits. This enables the attacker to read otherwise inaccessible information such as secret key bits. Finally, as our techniques only require the attacker to allocate and deallocate memory and to measure instruction timings, RAMBleed allows an unprivileged attacker to read secret data using the default configuration of many systems (e.g., Ubuntu Linux), without requiring any special configurations (e.g., access to pagemap, huge pages, or memory deduplication).

While RAMBleed represents a new threat that hardware and software engineers will be forced to protect against, it seems unlikely that exploits will be carried out in real-world attacks any time soon. That's because, like most other Rowhammer-based attacks, RAMBleed requires a fair amount of overhead and at least some luck. For determined attackers in the field today, there may be more reliable attacks that achieve the same purpose. While ordinary users shouldn't panic, RAMBleed and the previous attacks it builds on poses a longer-term threat, especially for users of low-cost commodity hardware.