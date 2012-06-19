from the real-world-following-the-movies dept.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-019-01448-4
Up to one million plant and animal species face extinction, many within decades, because of human activities, says the most comprehensive report yet on the state of global ecosystems.
Without drastic action to conserve habitats, the rate of species extinction — already tens to hundreds of times higher than the average across the past ten million years — will only increase, says the analysis. The findings come from a United Nations-backed panel called the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).
According to the report, agricultural activities have had the largest impact on ecosystems that people depend on for food, clean water and a stable climate. The loss of species and habitats poses as much a danger to life on Earth as climate change does, says a summary of the work, released on 6 May.
The analysis distils findings from nearly 15,000 studies and government reports, integrating information from the natural and social sciences, Indigenous peoples and traditional agricultural communities. It is the first major international appraisal of biodiversity since 2005. Representatives of 132 governments met last week in Paris to finalize and approve the analysis.
Biodiversity should be at the top of the global agenda alongside climate, said Anne Larigauderie, IPBES executive secretary, at a 6 May press conference in Paris, France. "We can no longer say that we did not know," she said.
"We have never had a single unified statement from the world's governments that unambiguously makes clear the crisis we are facing for life on Earth," says Thomas Brooks, chief scientist at the International Union for Conservation of Nature in Gland, Switzerland, who helped to edit the biodiversity analysis. "That is really the absolutely key novelty that we see here."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Wednesday June 12, @03:52PM (7 children)
Nobody wants to address the real issue: population.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @03:57PM (4 children)
Any kind of possible "addressing the real issue: population" is racist, by mode of operation. Which tribe of population do you mean to address?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @04:03PM (2 children)
Homo sapien.
It is not a racist topic by default, but racists sure will want to use the idea to promote their favored genocide.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @04:08PM (1 child)
And the Catholic church has been willing to endorse "holy wars" in the past, but can't even stomach the idea of condoms let alone abortion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @04:56PM
A defensive war is sometimes needed
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday June 12, @04:50PM
Seriously? "Population" encompasses all people. I'm intentionally child-free and white. I've applied this thinking to myself, not because I'm white, but because there is a certain mass of living tissue the world can support. We can divide that mass into almost totally humans and virtually nothing else besides what we eat, or we can have a diversity of organisms, something which makes life in the most general terms, more likely to survive world-wide calamities (although like the dinosaurs, it may not be humans which carry that torch forward).
(Score: 2) by YeaWhatevs on Wednesday June 12, @04:25PM (1 child)
So we Thanos the planet then?
(Score: 2) by slinches on Wednesday June 12, @04:57PM
We seem to already be doing it voluntarily. Just look at the birthrate trends. We are well below replacement rate in the US and rapidly trending lower.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday June 12, @04:12PM
> Biodiversity should be at the top of the global agenda alongside climate
Climate change has some pretty obvious downsides; a warming climate may be associated with increases in extreme weather events and human migration. This has a big societal impact which governments should seek to avert.
I didn't see in TFA a list of downsides from reduced biodiversity in terms of _human_ impact. In fact, I would argue that quite the opposite is true; reduced biodiversity is associated with improved agricultural practices and more stable society. So reduction in biodiversity is absolutely not such a significant problem as climate change. One might argue that the opposite is true, and reduced biodiversity is a symptom of improved standard of living.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @04:17PM
They're always racin' that goddamn Lincoln!
(Score: 3, Informative) by Rupert Pupnick on Wednesday June 12, @04:31PM
In the book “Sapeins”, Yuval Noah Harrari posits that this has been going on since the first Homo Sapiens migrated out of East Africa. He also cites evidence that Sapiens may have also driven other human species, such as Neanderthals, to extinction. Australian megafauna were wiped out around the same time that HS arrived about 45,000 years ago. This will not be an easy trend to halt.