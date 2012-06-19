from the is-there-anybody-out-there? dept.
New Study Dramatically Narrows the Search for Advanced Life in the Universe:
In a new study, a UC Riverside–led team discovered that a buildup of toxic gases in the atmospheres of most planets makes them unfit for complex life as we know it.
Traditionally, much of the search for extraterrestrial life has focused on what scientists call the "habitable zone," defined as the range of distances from a star warm enough that liquid water could exist on a planet's surface. That description works for basic, single-celled microbes—but not for complex creatures like animals, which include everything from simple sponges to humans.
The team's work, published today in The Astrophysical Journal, shows that accounting for predicted levels of certain toxic gases narrows the safe zone for complex life by at least half—and in some instances eliminates it altogether.
"This is the first time the physiological limits of life on Earth have been considered to predict the distribution of complex life elsewhere in the universe," said Timothy Lyons, one of the study's co-authors, a distinguished professor of biogeochemistry in UCR's Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, and director of the Alternative Earths Astrobiology Center, which sponsored the project.
"Imagine a 'habitable zone for complex life' defined as a safe zone where it would be plausible to support rich ecosystems like we find on Earth today," Lyons explained. "Our results indicate that complex ecosystems like ours cannot exist in most regions of the habitable zone as traditionally defined."
[...] "To sustain liquid water at the outer edge of the conventional habitable zone, a planet would need tens of thousands of times more carbon dioxide than Earth has today," said Edward Schwieterman, the study's lead author and a NASA Postdoctoral Program fellow working with Lyons. "That's far beyond the levels known to be toxic to human and animal life on Earth."
Similar difficulties occur with respect to ultraviolet light which leads to excess carbon monoxide; even small amounts preferentially bind to hemoglobin leading to "death of body cells due to lack of oxygen."
More information: Edward W. Schwieterman et al. A Limited Habitable Zone for Complex Life, The Astrophysical Journal (2019). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ab1d52
No word on what parameters would apply to the planet Vulcan.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Snow on Wednesday June 12, @07:11PM (7 children)
We have ONE example of life on a planet. Who knows what other shapes life can take? We know nothing.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 12, @07:21PM (3 children)
Exactly.
If/when we do meet intelligent life, we may very well learn that our life isn't very complex at all. Speaking of complexity - imagine if it took three or more genders to procreate? Getting some would be a real bitch!
We built the Wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico. That is "We, the People" built the Wall.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 12, @07:32PM (1 child)
Here's the real kicker: complex life may be observing us right now, and even plainly visible or otherwise detectable to us, we just don't recognize it because it hasn't tried to plant a flag and trade beads with us, yet.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Wednesday June 12, @07:43PM
If life is observing us locally, the implication is it got here from somewhere else, inasmuch as we haven't seen any elsewhere in our solar system.
That being the case, considering the level of technology they'd have to have to pull that off, I'm not sure we'd have any beads they might want.
Pomegranates, perhaps. :)
--
You come from dust. You return to dust. That's
why I don't dust. Might have been a friend.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @07:53PM
Possibly, unless they're space bonobos [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Wednesday June 12, @07:40PM
Exactly this. I laugh every time I see something like this... and I've seen many such unreasonably blinkered examples of it, too.
We simply can't look at life on Earth and assume that is the only way life can arise. It's a way. That's all.
When (if) they qualify with "earth-like life" then they have a (mildly) interesting observation. But life in general? Nah. Meaningless. Plus, its entirely possible that earth-like life has established some kind of habitat-away-from-home in an otherwise non-earth-like environment, because reasons. Resources, science, greeting / embassy to the local [insert metabolism here] life forms, whatever. And should we be only looking for earth-like life? Of course not. That would be stupid. So. Pbbbbt.
--
If you are experiencing joint pain, you probably
shouldn't be holding the lit end.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday June 12, @07:51PM
A fair point. And I'm not convinced that the reasoning (at least in the headline/TFS) is warranted, given the ability of life "as we know it" to thrive in extreme environments. Who's to say that such life couldn't develop and thrive in even more extreme environments, given enough time, mutations and natural selection?
While it's certainly plausible that life (even complex life) doesn't require organic chemistry [wikipedia.org], we *know* (from that one example) that life *can* arise from it.
What's more, carbon is not only one of the most abundant elements in the universe, but it's also hypothesized that something like 20% of carbon in the universe [wikipedia.org] is in the form of complex carbon compounds [wikipedia.org].
While there are an array of other elements upon which complex life could be synthesized (with complex crystalline structures rather than carbon compounds, for example), we have no way to detect the presence or byproducts of such life.
We have at least a clue as to what to look for with carbon-based life, or at least carbon-based life that uses/generates molecular oxygen. As such, even with our extremely limited (not nothing) knowledge, we might as well go with what we do know.
Is it possible that we'll overlook life "as we don't know it?" Absolutely. Is it possible that other forms of complex life are far more abundant in the cosmos than the form we have here? Sure.
All that said, the *known* abundance of elemental carbon, and the hypothesized abundance of complex organic molecules "out there" gives the development of carbon-based life an edge over life based on other, less abundant elements, IMHO.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday June 12, @07:59PM
Yes, and in that one example the atmosphere was not suitable of the existence of complex life before simple life evolved.
We *live* in an atmosphere composed of microbial anti-bacterials. Oxygen, for one example.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @07:46PM
"To sustain liquid water at the outer edge of the conventional habitable zone, a planet would need tens of thousands of times more carbon dioxide than Earth has today,"
Soon the Earth will be ready for its move to the outer edge of the habitable zone.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @07:55PM
I'm...
an...
ent,...
you...
insensitive...
clod!...
I...
breathe...
CO2!