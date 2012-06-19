from the no-loafing-around dept.
This is the story of Dr. Norman Borlaug who was trying to breed wheat, in 1945, which could resist stem rust, a disease that ruined many crops.
In, 1968, Stanford biologist Paul Ehrlich and his wife Anne (who is uncredited) published an explosive book. In The Population Bomb, they noted that in poor countries such as India and Pakistan, populations were growing more quickly than food supplies. In the 1970s, they predicted: "Hundreds of millions of people are going to starve to death".
Thankfully, Ehrlich was wrong, because he didn't know what Norman Borlaug had been doing. Borlaug would later be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the years he had spent shuttling between Mexico City and the Yaqui Valley, growing thousands upon thousands of kinds of wheat, and carefully noting their traits: this kind resisted one type of stem rust, but not another; this kind produced good yields, but made bad bread; and so on.
[...] Borlaug produced new kinds of "dwarf" wheat that resisted rust, yielded well, and - crucially - had short stems, so they didn't topple over in the wind. By the 1960s, Borlaug was travelling the world to spread the news. It wasn't easy.
[...] Progress has slowed, and problems are mounting: climate change, water shortages, pollution from fertilisers and pesticides. These are problems the green revolution itself has made worse. Some say it even perpetuated the poverty that keeps the population growing: fertilisers and irrigation cost money which many peasant farmers can't get. Paul Ehrlich, now in his 80s, maintains that he wasn't so much wrong, as ahead of his time. Perhaps if Malthus were still alive, in his 250s, he'd say the same. But could more human ingenuity be the answer?
[...] Since genetic modification became possible, it's mostly been about resistance to diseases, insects and herbicides. While that does increase yields, it hasn't been the direct aim. That's starting to change. And agronomists are only just beginning to explore the gene editing tool CRISPR, which can do what Norman Borlaug did much more quickly. As for Borlaug, he saw that his work had caused problems that weren't handled well, but asked a simple question - would you rather have imperfect ways to grow more food, or let people starve? It's a question we may have to keep asking in the decades to come.
The man who helped feed the world
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday June 12, @08:44PM
I'm not wrong. I'm just ~20 - 60 years ahead of my time.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Touché) by Hartree on Wednesday June 12, @08:44PM (1 child)
"because he didn't know what Norman Borlaug had been doing."
There were many other bad assumptions that went into Ehrlich's forecast as well. This hasn't stopped him from being trotted out regularly by his fans in the decades after his predictions failed so spectacularly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @09:19PM
Humans are driving one million species to extinction
He was not entirely wrong after all
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Wednesday June 12, @09:02PM (4 children)
We are clever monkeys, and our predictions about the future always seem to grossly over or under estimate that cleverness.
I'm old enough to remember the handwringing from overpopulation, acid rain, the ozone hole, and now climate change. We'll fix it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @09:04PM (2 children)
I discovered that most problems can be solved by licking my heatsink with my tongue. After that, everything else seems negligible.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 12, @09:21PM (1 child)
ECT (electro convulsive therapy) is a great alleviator of depression: you forget why your life sucks and the depression goes away. Unfortunately, since your life doesn't change, you quickly become depressed again and need followup therapy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @09:30PM
Yes, but as a side effect I can sensitively measure the TDP of my CPU by licking the IHS. What would I learn from having my brain electrocuted?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 12, @09:18PM
"Fixed" is a matter of perspective. Have we improved poverty since 1960? That depends on how you look at things, there are more people in poverty (living on less than $2.50 per day) today than were alive, total, in 1960. Ask those 3 billion people how well we've fixed things so far.
(Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Wednesday June 12, @09:09PM
The link to the essay is not correct. Here is the correct link:
An Essay on the Principle of Population [esp.org] by Thomas Malthus
Albert Einstein - "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @09:26PM
would you rather have imperfect ways to grow more food, or let people starve? It's a question we may have to keep asking in the decades to come."
sounds like a equation. the humane result would be "MORE imperfection". which ofc leads to more required imperfection...
as for "let people starve". if this is even possible then somethings wrong already and means some people CAN let other people starve. so either we hang the people that a striving to be in control of the "let" or we scratch our heads how people got into the situation to let other peolle starve them?