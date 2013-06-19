from the would-totally-not-happen dept.
The UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has signed off on the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States, reports El Reg.
Javid's certifying of the US extradition request lodged this week is the first formal step in having Assange sent across the pond. The next phase is tomorrow, when Belmarsh Magistrates' Court will set a date for a full extradition hearing. After that, assuming a district judge (full-time professional magistrate) OKs the extradition, Javid himself will make the final decision on whether or not to send the one-time chief WikiLeaker to America, as UK.gov's website explains. It is almost certain Assange will file an appeal to the High Court after the district judge's ruling, and again (as the law allows) after the Home Secretary's final decision.
In the US, Assange will face charges of violating espionage law.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 13, @07:50PM (3 children)
Welcome to Clown World, where you are charged with violating shit outside of the jurisdction. So if I take a dump in my toilet I can expect to be extradited to India because shitting in toilet is against the law there? If I help a person who was hit by a car I'm going to get extradited to China, and have my organs forcefully "donated" while I'm still alive? We are not people, we are property.
(Score: 2) by srobert on Thursday June 13, @08:16PM
And in Saudi, they execute people for blasphemy, Goddammit!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 13, @08:17PM
Why go to China when you can get the same [youtube.com] *and* have bangers and mash? UK FTW!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 13, @08:25PM
Also in Clown World, Assange will never be extradited to USA! Only conspiracy theorists believe that! Never be extradited to USA! He'll just serve some time in UK for running out on bail and maybe another year in Sweden for rape! He would be a free man by now if he'd just owned up and let himself be arrested in the frist place!
*trollface*