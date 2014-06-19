19/06/14/2049209 story
posted by martyb on Friday June 14, @08:50PM
from the don't-do-that! dept.
WhatsApp is threatening users who violate its rules with lawsuits, even if the only evidence of “rule-breaking” exists outside of the Facebook-owned messaging app and the only judge is an AI.
“WhatsApp will take legal action against those we determine are engaged in or assisting others in abuse… even if that determination is based on information solely available to us off our platform,” the company warned in an ominous FAQ entry posted on Monday.
The source is RT, but the FAQ linked in the excerpt does say that. Would we want Kellogg's surveilling us to make sure we're using their corn flakes properly?
