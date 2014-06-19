19/06/14/2154234 story
posted by martyb on Friday June 14, @11:55PM
from the the-end-is-near dept.
from the the-end-is-near dept.
On our current trajectory, the report warns, “planetary and human systems [are] reaching a ‘point of no return’ by mid-century, in which the prospect of a largely uninhabitable Earth leads to the breakdown of nations and the international order.”
The only way to avoid the risks of this scenario is what the report describes as “akin in scale to the World War II emergency mobilization”—but this time focused on rapidly building out a zero-emissions industrial system to set in train the restoration of a safe climate.
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/597kpd/new-report-suggests-high-likelihood-of-human-civilization-coming-to-an-end-in-2050
2050 is When the Analysts Suspect Widespread Global Strife Will Begin | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday June 15, @12:02AM (1 child)
Various insurance companies give me a 50/50 chance of seeing 2030, with the odds quickly getting worse as time goes on. No kids, no family I care about.
So Woo Hoo! I can keep fucking up the environment all I want until I die! Yay me! Go boomers!!
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 15, @12:04AM
Al Gore still wants to reach into your pocket.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 15, @12:04AM
That would be right about the time people currently in their 20s and 30s start to dominate political offices.