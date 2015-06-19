Stories
Google to Buy Cloud Company Looker for $2.6 Billion

Saturday June 15, @08:51PM
realDonaldTrump writes:

Google's cloud is getting very big, but it plans on getting bigger.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google announced Thursday that it plans to buy Looker, a business-intelligence and big-data analytics company, for $2.6 billion in cash.

[...] The acquisition builds on an existing four-year-old partnership between the companies, which already share more than 350 joint customers like Buzzfeed, Hearst, Sunrun and Yahoo, Google said in a news release,

