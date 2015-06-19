Space debris is a constant threat to astronauts, satellites, space stations, and billionaire tourists. Gonzalo Sánchez and his colleagues of the E.T. PACK Project have come up with an approach that can be used to deorbit satellites in the future.

The ESA's Space Debris Office estimates that there are over 34,000 pieces of large debris in Low Earth Orbit consisting of dead satellites, boosters, dropped wrenches, paint flecks and all manner of other assorted junk. At some difficult to predict point in the future it is possible, as the amount of this debris increases, for a cascading effect known as the Kessler syndrome to occur making Low Earth Orbit extremely dangerous and effectively closing it off for use.

The new satellite deorbiting technology is intended to help avoid this outcome and is called the Electrodynamic Tether technology for Passive Consumable-less deorbit Kit (E.T.PACK) system.

The key to this system is a low work-function tether that consists of a strip of aluminum tape coated with a special material that allows it to emit electrons when illuminated by the Sun. This causes the tether to become attracted to Earth's magnetic field via the Lorentz Force, effectively lowering its altitude until it burns up in Earth's atmosphere. The tether itself would measure 2 cm (0.8 in) in width, 50 microns in thickness, and several kilometers in length. During the launch of the satellite, the tether would be rolled up in a reel and only deployed once the satellite was in orbit. In this way, future satellites would be able to self-destruct and not become part of the space debris problem.

The project, which is funded by the European Commissions is expected to conclude in three years culminating in a prototype for a demonstration flight. The technology has captured the interest of the ESA and various space industries.