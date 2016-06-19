"Businesses and the government have spent years installing millions of surveillance cameras across the United States. Now that technology is on the verge of getting a major upgrade, the American Civil Liberties Union warns in a new report.

"Advancements in artificial intelligence could supercharge surveillance, allowing camera owners to identify "unusual" behavior, recognize actions like hugging or kissing, easily seek out embarrassing footage and estimate a person's age or, possibly, even their disposition, the group argues.

[...] "The United States is, by various estimates, home to tens of millions of surveillance cameras. While many of those devices have been around for years, it has been widely understood that it would be unfeasible, if not impossible, for each device to be constantly monitored and its footage carefully categorized and documented, Stanley notes in the report, titled "The Dawn of Robot Surveillance." Even the Justice Department has said that watching such footage is "boring and mesmerizing" and that attention fades after about 20 minutes.

"But improvements to technology created to actively monitor such feeds, known by several names including "video analytics," are poised to change that, ensuring that every second of footage can be analyzed.

[...] "The ability to constantly analyze and learn from a video feed could help self-driving cars understand their surroundings, retail stores track their products and health professionals monitor their patients, he said. It can also be used to scrutinize the routines and actions of individuals on an enormous scale, the ACLU warns."