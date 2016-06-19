from the thinks-pot-should-be-legal? dept.
Conservative psychologist/alt-right guru Jordan Peterson officially announced that he is launching what he calls a "free speech platform" known as Thinkspot.
Peterson insists that Thinkspot will adhere to his principles of anti-censorship so strongly that the platform will only ban or remove users if it is ordered to do so by the U.S. court of law. Because there's no way that could go horribly wrong.
Peterson also mentioned that Thinkspot will have a minimum word count as opposed to a maximum. "If minimum comment length is 50 words, you're gonna have to put a little thought into it," Peterson said to the right-wing outlet NewsBusters. "Even if you're being a troll, you'll be a quasi-witty troll."
Thinkspot is being marketed as a creator-to-consumer payment processor such as Patreon while also serving as an alternative to services such as Twitter and YouTube.
Thinkspot has an intended release date of August 2019.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 16, @08:34PM (2 children)
And what is wrong about this?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 16, @08:45PM
Did you miss the part where it said he's conservative? Duh.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 16, @08:45PM
And what is wrong about this?
It is wrong by default. Censorship is always wrong. We should never let the courts or anybody else decide what we can see and hear on the internet. We can do our own filtering at our end. We just need a way around the damage when the authorities try to cut the wire
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 16, @08:39PM
Then it's no damn good. We need a system that no court can interfere with in any fashion. The client/server WAN cannot protect us. The service providers are just tools.
This guy won't last exactly because of this weakness.
(Score: 3, Informative) by RandomFactor on Sunday June 16, @08:58PM (1 child)
Sadly I'm on the waiting list atm, but thanks!
As a side note - Peterson isn't alt-right politically, or even particularly conservative as such things go.
A similarly oft-mislabeled example in my view is the liberal Tim Pool, who conservatives would disagree with strongly on a variety of policy issues. However his listeners lean heavily conservative as they love listening to him brutalize the fringes of his own side in an attempt to pull it back towards the center.
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Sunday June 16, @09:13PM
Hello Fren,
More information in Ari's original submission [soylentnews.org]
The claim is no longer that Peterson is a nazi, it's that nazi's are famous for free speech [wikipedia.org] and this makes him alt-right adjacent, laterally Hitler or something. Aristarchus may be able to explain it better.
