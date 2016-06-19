from the digital-archeology-now-before-its-too-late dept.
Programmer David Given has done the leg work to contact and ask R. T. Russel about releasing the Z80-based BBC BASIC as Free Software. It is now available under the non-reciprocal zlib license:
As part of the work I've been doing with cpmish I've been trying to track down the copyright holders of some of the more classic pieces of CP/M software and asking them to license it in a way that allows redistribution. One of the people I contacted was R.T. Russell, the author of the classic Z80 BBC BASIC, and he very kindly sent me the source and agreed to allow it to be distributed under the terms of the zlib license. So it's now open source!
[...] So the reason why this is important is that BASIC has, rightly, a reputation for being a pretty terrible language; but BBC BASIC was a dialect specifically commissioned by the BBC in 1981 as an educational aid. As a result, BBC BASIC supports named procedures, local variables, recursion, and other structured programming features. Unlike Microsoft BASIC, you can write proper structured, maintainable programs in BBC BASIC without needing to refer to any line numbers anywhere. And it'll run faster that way: [...]
[...] The original version was written by Sophie Wilson at Acorn in 1981 for their 6502-based range of BBC Micro computers and during the early eighties every school child in the United Kingdom was exposed to it, spawning a whole generation of bedroom programmers.
Earlier on SN:
Related Stories
UT Sandiego reports that Andrew Kay, founder of Kaypro Computers, has passed away. The article goes on to mention that he was a pioneer in the field of digital electronics, inventing the digital voltmeter in 1952.
Let's remember a pioneer in the industry.
For those who were not around back then, Kaypro's first computer, the Kaypro II, was set in an aluminum case, weighed 29 pounds (13 kilograms) and was equipped with a 2.5 MHz Zilog Z80 microprocessor, 64 kilobytes of RAM, and contained two 191-kilobyte 5¼-inch double-density floppy-disk drives. The top, unsnapped, became the keyboard (with the CP/M layout of Control but not Alt key). It ran on Digital Research, Inc.'s CP/M operating system, and sold for about US $1,795 (equivalent to $4,400 in 2014).
At the time of its release, it was considered a portable computer even though it had to be plugged into an outlet.
The Computer History Museum has released part of the memoir of Gary Kildall. Kildall founded Digital Research, Inc., co-hosted The Computer Chronicles on television and wrote CP/M, the first operating system for personal computers. The extract from his memoir Computer Connections can be downloaded after agreeing to a lengthy EULA (Javascript required). It was provided by Kildall's family, who wrote
We have chosen to release only the first portion of his memoir. Unfortunately Gary's passion for life also manifested in a struggle with alcoholism, and we feel that the unpublished preface and later chapters do not reflect his true self.
In related news, a presentation comparing the source code of MS-DOS to that of CP/M will be given at the museum, in Mountain View, California, on Saturday during the Vintage Computer Festival.
additional coverage: