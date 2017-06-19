I remember when ThinkGeek was in its hey day and often chortled on seeing some of the items on offer. It looks like there are some major changes under way. Their web site is moving under the web site of parent company GameStop. Physical store locations for ThinkGeek will remain open. Selected items will remain available in GameStop stores. Orders from ThinkGeek on or after June 13th, 2019 are final sales -- no returns.

As part of this transformation, there is currently a 50% off everything sale at https://www.thinkgeek.com/

I must confess I had not visited their site in years. What has your experience with them been like?