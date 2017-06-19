from the gig-economy-would-collapse dept.
Study finds that a GPS outage would cost $1 billion per day:
Since becoming fully operational in 1995, Global Positioning System technology has become widely adopted in the United States and abroad. The concept of satellite-based navigation has become so essential that other world powers, including China, Russia, the European Union, India, and Japan, have all started building their own regional or global systems.
Now, one of the most comprehensive studies on the subject has assessed the value of this GPS technology to the US economy and examined what effect a 30-day outage would have—whether it's due to a severe space weather event or "nefarious activity by a bad actor." The study was sponsored by the US government's National Institutes of Standards and Technology and performed by a North Carolina-based research organization named RTI International.
[...] In the case of some adverse event leading to a widespread outage, the study estimates that the loss of GPS service would have a $1 billion per-day impact, although the authors acknowledge this is at best a rough estimate. It would likely be higher during the planting season of April and May, when farmers are highly reliant on GPS technology for information about their fields.
[...] "GPS came along at a time of significant evolution in the telecom sector and played a critical role in the digitization of telecom infrastructure and the advent of wireless technology," the study states. "Wireless technology continues to evolve in ways that increase its reliance on highly precise timing, which in turn increases reliance on GPS. Multiple technological trends—from autonomous cars to the internet of things—will be stretching wireless technology to new limits in the coming years."
The study is likely to increase public calls for improved safety and security of the US GPS system, which the Air Force continues to modernize with its new fleet of GPS III satellites. The first of these new satellites, offering positioning and timing information with three times better accuracy and heightened anti-jamming capabilities, launched on a Falcon 9 rocket in December.
That's about $275,000 per minute or $11,500 per second.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday June 17, @12:57PM (3 children)
It's within living memory that we used paper maps. Most people working out there today started off that way, and would remember how to do it in the event of a GPS outage.
Professional drivers tend to remember the routes they drive. Farmers tend to remember the fields they tend every day. If GPS goes out, they'll manage.
The one thing I would never do without GPS is enter the state of New Jersey, but even with GPS "Never, ever leave the freeway in Jersey" is our rule of thumb already. That aside, GPS is useful, but not essential.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 17, @01:21PM
GPS is more than car navigation systems.
FTFA:
(Score: 1) by doke on Monday June 17, @01:26PM
The article mentions telecommunications timing. Most long-haul communications use time division technologies, ie sonet. They require a stable frequency reference, called a "clock" signal, so that the sender and receiver can correctly break up the bit stream at the right intervals. The best references are atomic clocks, but they're expensive, and subject to a lot of regulations. Many places use GPS as a frequency reference. Without a GPS signal, they stop being able to send and receive information. The big carriers' cores would be "mostly" unaffected, because they have the legal clout and money for atomic clocks. However, a lot of the peripheral networks would drift out of sync, accumulate unacceptable error levels, and stop passing data. I havn't worked with them, but I understand mobile cell phone towers are also very timing sensitive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 17, @01:33PM
GPS or no, it's best not to enter the state of New Jersey regardless.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 17, @01:20PM (2 children)
We have Glonass, with much better coverage to all the planet than GPS, (works above and below polar circles, for one example), so with any decent device, a complete GPS down outage would be hardly noticed.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday June 17, @01:22PM
https://www.gsa.europa.eu/newsroom/news/test-your-android-device-s-satellite-navigation-performance [europa.eu]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 17, @01:23PM
Any Huawei device on European market supports Glonass...