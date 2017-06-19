Fake photos are a rampant issue in our digital age, but researchers are working hard to restore a greater degree of trust to photography. One team has created a new AI that can detect when faces in photos were manipulated using Photoshop.

The researchers at Adobe and UC Berkeley have published their work in a new paper titled, "Detecting Photoshopped Faces by Scripting Photoshop," explaining how the new method can figure out if Photoshop's Face Aware Liquify feature was used.

[...] While humans were only able to detect the edited faces 53% of the time, the AI managed to correctly catch 99% of them. What's even more impressive is that in addition to figuring out whether and where a photo was manipulated, the AI could also undo those edits and bring that photo back toward its original state.