from the AI-can-tell-by-some-of-the-pixels-and-from-seeing-quite-a-few-shops-in-my-time dept.
This AI Can Tell When Faces in Photos Were Photoshopped
Fake photos are a rampant issue in our digital age, but researchers are working hard to restore a greater degree of trust to photography. One team has created a new AI that can detect when faces in photos were manipulated using Photoshop.
The researchers at Adobe and UC Berkeley have published their work in a new paper titled, "Detecting Photoshopped Faces by Scripting Photoshop," explaining how the new method can figure out if Photoshop's Face Aware Liquify feature was used.
[...] While humans were only able to detect the edited faces 53% of the time, the AI managed to correctly catch 99% of them. What's even more impressive is that in addition to figuring out whether and where a photo was manipulated, the AI could also undo those edits and bring that photo back toward its original state.
Also at Adobe Blog and DIYPhotography.
(Score: 2) by nishi.b on Monday June 17, @04:04PM
How long until a GAN is trained with this tool to learn how to create faces that evade this type of detection ?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday June 17, @04:52PM
What if I used Corel or Microsoft Paint?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]