A combined research team from Carnegie Mellon University and Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason is pairing a nanoscale imaging technique with virtual reality technology to create a method that allows researchers to "step inside" their biological data.

By combining the technique, called expansion microscopy, with virtual reality (VR), scientists will be able to enlarge, explore and analyze cell structures far beyond the capabilities of traditional light microscopy.

The development of these technologies, a two-step process funded at $200,000 through Grand Challenges, an initiative of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will accelerate researchers' understanding of infectious and autoimmune diseases and enhance their ability to develop disease diagnostics and prevention and treatment methods.

[...] Through VR technology developed specifically for the purpose, researchers will be able to see and manipulate the originally 2D expansion microscopy images in 3D, giving them a 360 degree view of tissue and protein organizations and interactions.

"At BRI, we'll prepare the live infectious and autoimmune disease samples," said Caroline Stefani, senior postdoctoral research associate. "We'll send those to Carnegie Mellon, where they will enlarge the samples and send images back to BRI to be viewed in VR."

"This is the future of how scientists can handle complex data," Zhao said. "It's an immersive experience, just like you are sitting inside your data. You have the freedom to explore your data from every angle and every spot."