Volvo is ready to put its first autonomous, fully electric truck to the test. With the assistance of shipping company DFDS , the vehicle, known as Vera, will ferry goods from a logistics center to a port in Gothenburg, Sweden.

[...] Volvo eventually wants to expand and include multiple autonomous trucks in its operation. It made Vera compatible with most existing trailers and load carriers to take advantage of existing infrastructure. A fleet of Veras would ideally increase predictability and minimize unnecessary downtime, Volvo says.