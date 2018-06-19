from the two-minutes-hate dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow4463
The FCC recently auctioned spectrum in the 24GHz band under controversial circumstances, as experts from other federal agencies warned that cellular transmissions in that band may significantly reduce the accuracy of weather forecasts.
When asked about the controversy at yesterday's Senate Commerce Committee hearing, Pai said that data provided by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is faulty. He also criticized the agencies for raising concerns "at the 11th hour." Further Reading 5G likely to mess with weather forecasts, but FCC auctions spectrum anyway
Calling NOAA's study "fundamentally flawed," Pai said, "For example, it ignores the fact that 5G will involve beamforming, essentially adaptive antenna arrays that will more precisely send 5G signals—sort of a rifle shot, if you will, instead of a shotgun blast of 5G spectrum."
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/06/ajit-pai-says-noaa-and-nasa-are-wrong-about-5g-harming-weather-forecasts/
(Score: 3, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Tuesday June 18, @03:24PM (1 child)
News at eleven.
This isn't just par for the course, it's several shots under par.
It will be interesting to see how much Pai will be (is being?) rewarded by the telecoms for doing their bidding. Sadly, I suspect we'll never find out. More's the pity.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 18, @03:34PM
But, but, but, isn't Ajit Pai a super scientist, or something? Part time neuro-rocket man, or something like that? We should all trust a Jit to know better than a bunch of wannabe scientists.
We built the Wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico. That is "We, the People" built the Wall.