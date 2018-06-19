from the capricorn-or-taurus-but-not-libra dept.
Facebook announces Libra cryptocurrency: All you need to know
Facebook has finally revealed the details of its cryptocurrency Libra, which will let you buy things or send money to people with nearly zero fees. You'll pseudonymously buy or cash out your Libra online or at local exchange points like grocery stores, and spend it using interoperable third-party wallet apps or Facebook's own Calibra wallet that will be built into WhatsApp, Messenger, and its own app. Today Facebook released its white paper explaining Libra and its testnet for working out the kinks of its blockchain system before a public launch in the first half of 2020.
Facebook won't fully control Libra, but instead get just a single vote in its governance like other founding members of the Libra Association including Visa, Uber, and Andreessen Horowitz who've invested at least $10 million each into the project's operations. The association will promote the open-sourced Libra blockchain and developer platform with its own Move programming language plus sign up businesses to accept Libra for payment and even give customers discounts or rewards.
Facebook is launching a subsidiary company also called Calibra that handles its crypto dealings and protects users' privacy by never mingling your Libra payments with your Facebook data so it can't be used for ad targeting. Your real identity won't be tied to your publicly visible transactions. But Facebook/Calibra and other founding members of the Libra Association will earn interest on the money users cash in that is held in reserve to keep the value of Libra stable.
Also at Business Insider and The Verge.
See also: Facebook announces new cryptocurrency called Libra - business live
Facebook's Answer to Bitcoin Poses a Double Threat
How Libra Would Work for You
Previously: Facebook Cryptocurrency
Facebook Plans to Launch 'GlobalCoin' Cryptocurrency in 2020
Related Stories
Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd
Facebook is planning to launch its own cryptocurrency in early 2020, allowing users to make digital payments in a dozen countries.
The currency, dubbed GlobalCoin, would enable Facebook's 2.4 billion monthly users to change dollars and other international currencies into its digital coins. The coins could then be used to buy things on the internet and in shops and other outlets, or to transfer money without needing a bank account.
Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and chief executive of Facebook, last month met the governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, to discuss the plans, according to the BBC.
Cryptocurrency without the pseudonymity? I think it'll work fine if they make it as easy to use as PayPal - and their blockchain processes transactions quickly, even without billions of records on it. Maybe we'll even finally get real microtransactions.
Source: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/may/24/facebook-plans-to-launch-globalcoin-cryptocurrency-in-2020?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Planned for unveiling next week, Facebook plans to launch a new crypocurrency dubbed 'Libra' in 2020.
Facebook has secured the backing of over a dozen companies for its upcoming Libra cryptocurrency set to be announced next week, The Wall Street Journal reports. These companies include major financial organizations like Visa and Mastercard, and internet darlings like PayPal, Uber, Stripe, and Booking.com. Each will invest around $10 million to fund development of the currency, and will become part of the Libra Association, an independent consortium that will govern the digital coin independently of Facebook.
Backing from major financial entities such as Paypal, Mastercard and VISA is a new twist.
The new cryptocurrency is intended to function as a "stablecoin" to improve stability and make it more attractive to users in developing countries. A stablecoin is
designed to minimize the volatility of the price of the stablecoin, relative to some 'stable' asset or basket of assets. A stablecoin can be pegged to a currency, or to exchange traded commodities (such as precious metals or industrial metals). Stablecoins redeemable in commodities are said to be backed[.]
The plan for Libra is to
[allow] users to send money over Facebook's messaging products like WhatsApp and Messenger, Facebook hopes that its partnerships with e-commerce firms will allow users to spend the currency online. The company is reportedly also looking into developing ATM-like physical terminals for people to convert their money into Libra.
Is privacy considered a social norm in financial dealings?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snow on Tuesday June 18, @04:56PM
Trust Facebook with your money.
It'll be okay. Trust me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 18, @05:10PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=if-2M3K1tqk [youtube.com]