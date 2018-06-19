from the MOAR-POWER-[caveman-grunt.wav] dept.
TOP500 Becomes a Petaflop Club for Supercomputers
The 53rd edition of the TOP500 marks a milestone in the 26-year history of the list. For the first time, all 500 systems deliver a petaflop or more on the High Performance Linpack (HPL) benchmark, with the entry level to the list now at 1.022 petaflops.
The top of the list remains largely unchanged, with only two new entries in the top 10, one of which was an existing system that was upgraded with additional capacity.
Two IBM-built supercomputers, Summit and Sierra, installed at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in Tennessee and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, respectively, retain the first two positions on the list. Both derive their computational power from Power 9 CPUs and NVIDIA V100 GPUs. The Summit system slightly improved its HPL result from six months ago, delivering a record 148.6 petaflops, while the number two Sierra system remains unchanged at 94.6 petaflops.
The #100 system is at 2.3957 petaflops, up from 1.9661 petaflops in November 2018. The #500 system was at 0.8748 petaflops in November.
Complete list. The leading Green500 system is still "Shoubu system B" at 17.604 gigaflops per Watt.
Previously: Latest Top500 List: Upgraded US Supercomputers Claim Top Two Spots; China has Most Systems
