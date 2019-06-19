19/06/19/0137236 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday June 19, @02:31AM
from the easier-than-trading-eyeballs dept.
iOS 13's newly expanded NFC support will be useful for more than just hopping on the subway. Germany is taking advantage of the upcoming software's support for Apple-approved NFC identification documents to let residents scan their ID cards and use them both online and for check-ins at international airports. You'll need to wait for both the release of iOS 13 (likely in September) and the German government's AusweisApp2 to make everything work, but this might just save you the trouble of pulling out your wallet to prove who you are.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2019/06/17/germany-ios-13-id-card-nfc-support/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 19, @03:25AM (2 children)
Ich bin so froh, dass meine Regierung mich jetzt überall verfolgen kann, nicht nur bei meinem Telefonanbieter. Hurra!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 19, @03:35AM (1 child)
You mean they don't already?
Or, maybe, they do and you are in a river in Egypt.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 19, @03:42AM
Nein. Das ist nicht so. [dw.com]
Sie beobachten mich nur mit Kameras und meiner Internetaktivität. Sie verfolgen mein Handy noch nicht. Aber sie werden es bald sein.
Ich bin so aufgeregt und kann es einfach nicht verbergen. Ich werde die Kontrolle verlieren und ich denke, es gefällt mir.
(Score: 2) by Chocolate on Wednesday June 19, @03:27AM (2 children)
Just wondering because so far not one place has given a rationale for taking a photocopy of ID to the point of refusing to give a room key for a room already booked and paid for online just for asking why it is needed.
"We must prove this is you getting your room key so a photocopy of a driver's license is needed" is complete bullshit
Bit-choco-coin anyone?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 19, @03:35AM
Yes. Mostly just to piss you off.
Then again, it's better to be pissed off than pissed on. Unless you're into that kind of thing.
Now you know.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday June 19, @03:58AM
Thinking back to the last few times I stayed at a hotel, while I was asked for ID (and a credit card for incidentals), no one photocopied my ID or scanned it or anything.
They looked at it and (presumably, as they didn't say that's what they were doing) verified that the name matched the credit card and the reservation and handed it back to me.
In fact, I'm not sure that's ever happened when I've checked into a hotel. I suppose it's possible and I don't remember, but definitely not in the past five years or so.
Is it a particular hotel chain (or country) you're referring to?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2, Informative) by Acabatag on Wednesday June 19, @03:46AM
Actually, I really don't want my phone to become anything that is an 'official identity' item. Namely, I don't want my phone to ever become something that law enforcement or government feels like they have the right to scrutinize.
I like it for there to be little or no plausible reason for a government official to ask me to pull my phone out of my pocket.