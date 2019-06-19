from the glowing-report dept.
Massive superflares have been seen erupting from stars like the sun
It isn't only young stars that spit high-energy superflares. Older stars, such as the sun, can also send out bursts of energy that could be powerful enough to strip away planetary atmospheres in close orbit, researchers report.
Such superflares can be seen from hundreds of light-years away. Astrophysicists had assumed that only young stars had these outbursts. But a team of researchers has documented superflares erupting from middle-aged stars, each with a similar temperature and radius to the sun. These massive flares can be at least 100 to 1,000 times as powerful as the average solar flares that Earth normally experiences.
But flares from these older stars are rare. "We have found superflares erupting once every 2,000 to 3,000 years in sunlike stars," says study coauthor Yuta Notsu of the University of Colorado Boulder, who presented the findings June 10 at the American Astronomical Society meeting. By contrast, superflares from younger stars erupt much more frequently, about once every few days.
Do Kepler Superflare Stars Really Include Slowly Rotating Sun-like Stars?—Results Using APO 3.5 m Telescope Spectroscopic Observations and Gaia-DR2 Data (DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ab14e6) (DX)
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday June 19, @04:49AM (2 children)
Just read a few days ago that strong correlations with planetary alignments and sunspot activity has been found. The "Jupiter Effect" was an alignment of all the planets within an arc just 95 degrees wide, occuring in 1982. In recent years, we've had an unusually quiet sun, and I wonder if the planets breaking up from that alignment has anything to do with the quietness.
Maybe a hot Jupiter would trigger much larger flares than we ever see at home.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 19, @04:55AM (1 child)
that would be a very surprising finding. where did you read it?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday June 19, @05:10AM
In the stars, particularly their alignment.
Now, on a related subject: would you like your horoscope done? First time is free.
(large grin. Only joking)