Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Groundbreaking Climate Change Discovery Made By, Sigh, Boaty McBoatface

posted by martyb on Wednesday June 19, @07:24AM   Printer-friendly
from the Hey!-What-you-lookin'-at? dept.
Science

upstart writes in with a submission, via IRC, for RandomFactor.

Groundbreaking climate change discovery made by, sigh, Boaty McBoatface

Great Job Internet

Climate change is real, and many would argue the most serious existing threat to humanity. Today, British scientists announced a major new discovery about how climate change is affecting sea levels that will most likely cause climate scientists to reconfigure their projection models. This discovery was made due to the efforts of, ugh, Boaty McBoatface.

[...] Now, as part of the Attenborough's maiden voyage, Boaty McBoatface has made a major discovery, published in the journal PNAS, for which we must unfortunately give it credit. In short, the submersible traversed the waters of Antarctica measuring temperature, salinity, and current. What it found was that increasingly strong winds in the Antarctic are causing cold water at the bottom of the ocean to mix with warmer water from the middle levels. That, in turn, is causing overall ocean temperatures to rise, which contributes to rising sea levels. Previously unaware of this process, climate scientists will now need to adjust their sea-level forecasts.

Original Submission


«  "Frontiersman" Cray Snags $50m Storage Contract for 'Largest Single Filesystem'
Groundbreaking Climate Change Discovery Made By, Sigh, Boaty McBoatface | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 19, @07:32AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 19, @07:32AM (#857350)

    Sheesh, someone's salty about losing the vote..

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday June 19, @07:59AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Wednesday June 19, @07:59AM (#857352)

    How unfortunate about the name, but that's an awesome climate change discovery that ... uh ...

(1)