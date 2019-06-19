It's quiet out there: scientists fail to hear signals of alien life
Astronomers have come up empty-handed after scanning the heavens for signs of intelligent life in the most extensive search ever performed.
Researchers used ground-based telescopes to eavesdrop on 1,327 stars within 160 light years of Earth. During three years of observations they found no evidence of signals that could plausibly come from an alien civilisation.
[...] During the three-year effort, the astronomers scanned billions of radio channels and filtered out any signals that appeared to come from nature or equipment on Earth. Having dismissed millions of signals this way, the team was left with only a handful of "events". On closer inspection, these too turned out to have prosaic explanations.
The Breakthrough Listen team described their latest attempt to track down ET in two papers released on Tuesday, which made all the data available to the public. "There could be a signal in the data that we didn't detect this time around, but others can now look through it to see if we missed anything," Price said.
Also at Astrobiology and The Register.
The Breakthrough Listen Search for Intelligent Life: Observations of 1327 Nearby Stars over 1.10–3.45 GHz
The Breakthrough Listen Search for Intelligent Life: Public Data, Formats, Reduction and Archiving
UC Berkeley SETI Program GitHub
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday June 19, @09:20PM (4 children)
There is always that option that we are all alone and/or the most advanced form of line in the universe and/or the other aliens are so far beyond our form of comprehension of what life is that we don't even register to each others as life and/or they just don't give a fuck about us -- the backwards ape people of that blue water world.
That said the Ancient Astronaut theorists are not going to like that, I'm sure they do believe it's some kind of conspiracy afoot.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Hartree on Wednesday June 19, @09:45PM
Well, it could be like a civilization of dogs declaring there can't be intelligent life out there because by now there surely would have been time for their scent to get here.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Wednesday June 19, @09:45PM (1 child)
I still think we're looking at a very tiny amount of the search space, and possibly the most interesting stuff (radio/TV equivalent broadcasts) is unrecognizable after it travels light years.
If you read TFA, Breakthrough Listen was looking for technosignatures/megastructures/beacons. Very obvious "WE ARE HERE" stuff. The innumerable and very weak TV and radio broadcasts that have been emitted on Earth may be virtually undetectable.
Direct observation of exoplanets to look for signs of biology or other unnatural features might turn out to be a much more fruitful approach. But if we don't find anything within 100 light years, expanding the search area to 1,000 or 10,000 light years could require additional decades to put together bigger and better space telescopes.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday June 19, @09:58PM
We're trying to do a stock take by peering through the Warehouse door keyhole.
I don't know what the answer is though. Space is big.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Wednesday June 19, @09:48PM
There still could be life around neighboring star systems. Microbial, which we'll probably be able to detect in the near future. But it's also possible that intelligent lifeforms exist, that don't need radio anymore. Or aquatic creatures on a water world, could be highly intelligent, but we're not going to find out about them until we've managed interstellar travel. I can't imagine a water world being highly technological, even if its inhabitants are much smarter than us.
(Score: 2) by EvilJim on Wednesday June 19, @09:53PM (1 child)
we'll probably find radio is seen as an archaic technology by other entities, using brute force to propagate a wave? consciousness is the new radio.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 19, @09:55PM
Radio is just like, light beams, man.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday June 19, @09:58PM
160 light years. Earth's radio signals have barely gotten half that far.
Best we can do from this is mark 1,327 stars out of 200-400 Billion stars in our Galaxy off the list of possible technological civilizations that are equal or slightly older to Earth's.
And the absence of radio signals does not mean the absence of life.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 19, @10:14PM
Do stars have consciousness? Do they exchange information with other stars?