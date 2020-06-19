from the But-it-said-"breast" dept.
From The Verge, an article on autonomous weapons systems:
YouTube’s new policies designed to more aggressively tackle supremacist content have also led to some creators claiming their videos have been improperly removed or hidden in the process. They argue that YouTube is not distinguishing between actual hate content and videos that document hate groups for educational or journalistic purposes.
In militaries, there is a saying: "Friendly fire isn't."
YouTube announced on Wednesday that it was taking stronger measures to ban “videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status.” It was only minutes later that creators began to see channels being removed or videos pulled down — including a channel run by a history teacher, a video uploaded by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and independent journalist Ford Fischer.
Fischer is a YouTube-based reporter who covers politics, activism, and extremism. He’s shot footage at events like the Unite the Right white supremacy rally that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, as well as gay pride parades. Some of his footage is used by documentarians and educators to study extremism and activist groups around the world, Fischer tells The Verge.
Looks like YouTube is going to demonetize aristarchus!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Booga1 on Thursday June 20, @01:32AM (2 children)
This is why censorship sucks. You can't even TALK about the problem. Nope, it's all swept under the rug. Nothing to see here, literally in this case.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by krishnoid on Thursday June 20, @01:37AM (1 child)
Moderators, can you please flag the above content as inappropriate?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Booga1 on Thursday June 20, @01:41AM
Needs a +1, Inciteful
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 20, @01:43AM (9 children)
Right-wing channels get demonetized: "There is no right to freezed peach on a privately owned web site. Go start your own video hosting website, you literal Nazi."
Left-wing channels get demonetized: "WAAAAAAAHHHHH"
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Gaaark on Thursday June 20, @01:54AM (2 children)
No: stupidity gets demonetized, actual educational stuff got caught in the chum of alt-right.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 20, @02:12AM (1 child)
No. If stupidity were demonetized, there would be no "influencers" left.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 20, @02:21AM
Good, why should anyone get paid to troll.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 20, @02:16AM (5 children)
The "right wing" (if that's what you want to call it) have already made their own sites. The "left wing" (whatever) are people who will wait for a corporation or government to do it for them.
Btw, I tried to watch some 9 part WWI documentary on one of those "right wing" sites that was supposed to be good. I couldn't make it through the first episode due to all the unsourced question quotes they kept using.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 20, @02:17AM (1 child)
*citation needed*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 20, @02:21AM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QtLvxZ9d0yEY/ [bitchute.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 20, @02:19AM
*questionable quotes
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday June 20, @02:38AM (1 child)
Good lord that's weird comment.
What? Since when are the left in favour of corporations? I though they were all communists. Also,
So, they're just the same thing now are they?
We seriously need a + or - 1 Weird mod on this site.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 20, @02:42AM
Yea corporations are created by governments, they act according to rules set by governments and have access to special laws. The same people run both.