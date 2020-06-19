Stories
Putting a Price on Chat: Slack is Going Public at $16 Billion Value

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday June 20, @04:53AM
from the money-for-nothing-is-not-just-for-MTV dept.
Software

martyb writes:

Putting a Price on Chat: Slack is Going Public at $16 Billion Value :

In just five years, Slack has grown to have more than 10 million users and has become a verb in the process. "I'll Slack you" is shorthand for sending a message via the workplace chat platform.

On Thursday, the company will take that popularity to the New York Stock Exchange, where its shares will be publicly listed for the first time.

At a starting price of $26 per share set Wednesday, Slack Technologies would be worth about $16 billion.

Instead of having a conventional initial public offering, Slack will enter into the market as a direct listing, which means the shares will simply be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Most firms that pass on an IPO are widely known companies that are in good financial shape.

[...] In the fiscal year that ended Jan. 31, Slack nearly doubled its revenues, to about $400 million. But it had a net loss of nearly $139 million.

[...] Slack, which was publicly released in 2014, stemmed from an internal chat platform created by CEO Stewart Butterfield during a failed video game development. The software was created to avoid the confusion of email and, per its acronym, provide a "Searchable Log of All Conversation and Knowledge" for the team, which had people working all over North America.

A company that lost $133 million on revenue of $400 million is worth... $16 billion? I must be doing something wrong.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Booga1 on Thursday June 20, @04:56AM (2 children)

    by Booga1 (6333) on Thursday June 20, @04:56AM (#857771)

    Maybe others are getting more out of it, but where I've seen it used it's basically IRC with recorded logs, emoji, and embedded images.

    How can that cost so much and still lose money?

    • (Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday June 20, @05:10AM

      by coolgopher (1157) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 20, @05:10AM (#857773)

      It's a completely shitty UI, terrible "threading" support, and offers nothing of value (to me) that LysKOM [wikipedia.org] didn't back in the '90s...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 20, @05:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 20, @05:13AM (#857775)

      This is what people have been saying... There is going to be a blow off top then crash coming. After the fomc meeting today btc is just below a 1 yr high, gold shot up to a 5 year high, the s&p 500 melting up to just below all time highs, 30 yr and 10 yr treasury yields dropped to just above all time lows... It's either that or hyperinflation.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 20, @05:12AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 20, @05:12AM (#857774)

    The one time I worked at a place where people advocated chat, and it was like being in a meeting all day long. Really hard to stay in the zone. Fortunately it was a small company and I had the power to say "no". This sounds like some kind of Millenial nightmare of not only having no walls, but of having every worthless blabbermouth in the office right there on your desktop.

    Maybe I'm just telling y'all to get off my lawn; but I'm skeptical that any kind of "chat" could ever be anything other than negative for productivity.

