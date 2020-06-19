Stories
Everest Summits Smash Records Amid Deadly Bottlenecks

posted by martyb on Thursday June 20, @06:27AM
Everest summits smash records amid deadly bottlenecks

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

A record 885 people climbed Everest in May this year, figures showed Tuesday, capping a deadly traffic-clogged season that also saw 11 climbers die on the world's highest mountain.

The number smashed last year's record of 807 summits despite a short weather window that resulted in fatal bottlenecks on the peak.

[...]A traffic jam forced teams to wait for hours in freezing temperatures to reach Everest's 8,848-metre (29,029-foot) summit and then descend, increasing the risk of frostbite, altitude sickness and exhaustion from depleted oxygen levels.

Experts said too many of the new wave of mountaineer tourists were ill-prepared and inexperienced. Others have called for a cut in the number of climbing permits, or tougher standards for guides.

[...]A government team re-measuring the height of Everest also reached the top.


