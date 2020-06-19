from the how-many-people-would-climb-it-if-it-was-safe-and-easy? dept.
Everest summits smash records amid deadly bottlenecks
A record 885 people climbed Everest in May this year, figures showed Tuesday, capping a deadly traffic-clogged season that also saw 11 climbers die on the world's highest mountain.
The number smashed last year's record of 807 summits despite a short weather window that resulted in fatal bottlenecks on the peak.
[...]A traffic jam forced teams to wait for hours in freezing temperatures to reach Everest's 8,848-metre (29,029-foot) summit and then descend, increasing the risk of frostbite, altitude sickness and exhaustion from depleted oxygen levels.
Experts said too many of the new wave of mountaineer tourists were ill-prepared and inexperienced. Others have called for a cut in the number of climbing permits, or tougher standards for guides.
[...]A government team re-measuring the height of Everest also reached the top.
